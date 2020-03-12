Arlington triple shooting stemmed from fight over social media request, affidavit says

Investigators believe the fight stemmed from a man being mad at a cousin over a social media request that was sent to a girlfriend, according to the arrest affidavit

A 17-year-old faces capital murder charges after Arlington police said a family fight turned deadly Wednesday.

Lorenzo Armstrong Jr. is being held at the Arlington jail and faces a felony charge of capital murder of multiple persons and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the shooting.

Two men were fatally shot and a third man was shot and injured.

Investigators believe the fight stemmed from one of the men being mad at a cousin over a social media request that was sent to a girlfriend, according to the arrest affidavit.

The incident occurred around 12 p.m. near 900 block of Tennessee Trail in Arlington.

Authorities said a man went to his uncle's house to fight his cousin. There were two other males with him when he showed up at the residence, according to the arrest affidavit.

The suspected shooter, 17-year-old Lorenzo Armstrong Jr., told detectives he was inside the house when he heard a knock at the door.

Armstrong Jr. said the doorknob was "being tampered with" so he opened the door but that’s when he was allegedly punched in the face by his cousin.

At one point, another man exited the house and a fight broke out between him and the cousin who was at the door, the affidavit states.

According to investigators, that's when Armstrong Jr.'s father, Lorenzo Armstrong Sr., went outside and attempted to break up the fight between his two nephews.

Police documents state Armstrong Sr. tried talking to one of his nephews and explaining that “they are family." But the man failed to listen and continued to fight.

A fight then broke out in a nearby alley. At one point, a gun fell out from one of the male's waistbands, according to the affidavit, that’s when Jr. picked up the gun and shot multiple times.

Armstrong Jr. admitted to detectives of firing the gun several times, he told authorities one of the males had previously pointed the gun at his father, according to documents.

Three men were shot. One of them was struck in the leg and is expected to survive, while the other two were pronounced dead at the hospital.