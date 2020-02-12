x
Man, 44, fatally shot overnight in parking lot, Dallas police say

When officers arrived at the scene, they found 44-year-old Fredrick Willie had been shot multiple times in a parking lot.
Dallas police are investigating the death of a 44-year-old man after he was shot Wednesday morning. 

Authorities said police responded around 12:15 a.m. to a shooting near the 200 block of Stoneport Drive.  

When officers arrived at the scene, they found 44-year-old Fredrick Willie, who had been shot multiple times in a parking lot. 

Willie was transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.  

Detectives said while an investigation is ongoing, no one has been arrested at this time. 

