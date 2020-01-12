Dallas police seek animal cruelty suspect in cat's shooting death

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Dallas police Crime Stoppers at 1-877-373-8477.

Dallas police are asking for information after a cat was found shot to death in Pleasant Grove.

Authorities said around 4:50 p.m. Nov. 6, a person found an orange and white tabby type cat near the 10700 block of Checota Drive near Masters Drive.

Officials said the cat was found with a gunshot wound, resulting in the animal's death. Police released the photo below, which shows the cat's breed but is not the cat that was killed.