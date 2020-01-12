Dallas police seek animal cruelty suspect in cat's shooting death

Dallas police are asking for information after a cat was found shot to death in Pleasant Grove.
Authorities said around 4:50 p.m. Nov. 6, a person found an orange and white tabby type cat near the 10700 block of Checota Drive near Masters Drive.
Officials said the cat was found with a gunshot wound, resulting in the animal's death. Police released the photo below, which shows the cat's breed but is not the cat that was killed.
Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Dallas police Crime Stoppers at 1-877-373-8477 or call the animal cruelty unit at 214-671-0115. Please refer to case No. 198720-2020.