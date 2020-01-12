Investigation underway after man gunned down in Denton parking lot, police say

The shooting remains under investigation. Officials said no arrests have been made at this time.

A man was shot and killed Tuesday morning in Denton, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 1:15 a.m. near the 1500 block of Centre Place Drive.

Officials said multiple people called 911 after hearing shots fired in the area. Another person reported seeing a man lying on the ground in a parking lot.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found an unconscious man with gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Authorities said the man's name has not been released to the public pending notification to his family.