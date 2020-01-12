Tarrant County inmate escaped from 5th floor using fire extinguisher and hose, sheriff's office says

The escape happened around 3:45 a.m. Tuesday, officials said.

A Tarrant County inmate was able to briefly escape from the Lon Evans Correction Center early Tuesday in downtown Fort Worth, officials said.

Around 3:45 a.m., the 39-year-old man managed to break a window on the 5th floor, according to a spokesperson with the sheriff's office. He then allegedly used a fire extinguisher and hose to get out of the building.

A Tarrant County Patrol Sergeant found him about 15 minutes later and took him to a local hospital for treatment after the man was injured in the escape, officials said.

The sheriff's office said he was being held in the correction center on charges of aggravated robbery, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading arrest, and indecent exposure.