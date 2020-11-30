17-year-old arrested after 3 robberies at Mesquite convenience stores, police say

The robberies occurred at three convenience stores Thursday afternoon.

A 17-year-old male was arrested Thursday afternoon after three aggravated robberies were reported in Mesquite and he allegedly led officers on a chase, police said.

Israel Montantes of Irving has been charged with three counts of aggravated robbery and one count of evading in a vehicle, police said. His bond is set at $160,000.

The robberies occurred at three convenience stores from 4:53 p.m. to 5:36 p.m. in the 800 block of E. Main Street, 2300 block of N. Galloway Avenue and 100 block of U.S. Highway 80.

After the third robbery, officers located the suspect vehicle as it left the area and a chase was initiated. The chase continued into Dallas where Montantes was taken into custody, police said.