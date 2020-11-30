3 people arrested after chase from Mesquite to Garland involving stolen vehicle, police say

Officers followed them on foot and a Mesquite police officer fired his weapon, police said. There were no injuries.

Three people were arrested Monday morning after a chase involving a stolen vehicle from Mesquite to Garland, police said.

Garand and Mesquite police officers were following the vehicle at about 1 a.m. The chase ended near 10th and Main streets in downtown Garland after the vehicle slowed down and the three people left on foot, police said.

All three people were apprehended and taken into custody by Mesquite police. Their identities have not been released.