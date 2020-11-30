Dallas police searching for suspect in hit-and-run that killed motorcyclist

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Det. Jason Massey at 214-671-0012 or jason.massey@dallascityhall.com.

Dallas police are asking for the public's help in the search for a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run that happened early Saturday morning.

A 40-year-old motorcyclist in Dallas was found dead at the scene, police said. The crash was around 3:40 a.m. on the 10500 block of Shady Trail. Officers found the man lying on the west curb.

His name has not been released.

Investigators believe the crash was a hit-and-run and said there was evidence at the scene that another vehicle had been involved.

Police said they are looking for a red, 4-door sedan that is missing part of its rear bumper cover and has a damaged taillight on the back left side of the vehicle. The car could possibly be a 2007 to 2012 Toyota Yaris, which is pictured below.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact vehicle crimes Det. Jason Massey at 214-671-0012 or jason.massey@dallascityhall.com and reference case No. 212600-2020.