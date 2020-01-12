19-year-old accused of making sexual advances toward 2 women

Adam Martinez, 19, was arrested at the scene on charges of disorderly conduct and assault-contact.

A 19-year-old man was arrested in Mesquite after police said he made sexual advances toward two women he didn't know.

Authorities said the incident occurred on Nov. 21 near the 700 Block of E. Davis Street.

Police said when they arrived in the neighborhood, they learned that 19-year-old Adam Martinez had allegedly made "offensive contact" with two separate women.

Martinez is also accused of making inappropriate sexual comments and advances toward the women, whom he didn't know.