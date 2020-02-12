Police: 2 people killed, 1 injured in southeast Arlington shooting

The incident occurred around 12 p.m. Wednesday near 900 block of Tennessee Trail in Arlington.

Homicide detectives are investigating a triple shooting that occurred Wednesday afternoon in southeast Arlington.

Around 12 p.m., police said they received reports of a group of males fighting when gunshots were fired near the 900 block of Tennessee Trail.

When police arrived at the scene, they found three people who had been shot.

The trio was transported to the hospital, where two of them were pronounced dead. Officials said the third person is expected to survive his injuries.

The names of the two people who died have not been released, pending notification of next of kin.

Detectives said the investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact Det. Williams at 817-459-5312.

Tipsters can also remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward by contacting Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477.

