Police search for shooter who killed 14-year-old boy in Oak Cliff

Authorities say 14-year-old John Zuniga was found on the ground with gunshot wounds Wednesday near 2700 Texas Drive.

Homicide detectives are asking for the public’s help in their search for a person who allegedly shot and killed a 14-year-old boy in Oak Cliff.

Around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, Dallas police responded to reports of a person on the ground near 2700 Texas Drive.

When officers arrived, they found 14-year-old John Zuniga who had been shot. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, officials say.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact police at 469-792-5142 or via email at theodore.gross@dallascityhall.com.

Crime Stoppers is also offering up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment. They can be reached at 214-373-8477.