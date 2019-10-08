Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Saturday morning in South Dallas.

Authorities say the shooting happened around 11:27 a.m. near the 3100 block of Al Lipscomb Way.

The victim in the shooting has died, according to investigators. Police have not released the victim's identity.

It is unclear if officials are looking for any suspects.

This is a developing story.