A man was killed Friday night in an officer-involved shooting, Garland police say.

Around 10:30 p.m. Garland police responded to a disturbance call at an apartment complex near the 200 block of East Interstate 30.

Investigators say a caller told police there was a man in the apartment parking lot who had two machetes.

According to the caller, the man was slashing tires and stabbing hoods of parked cars.

When police arrived, they found the man armed with two large knives. Officers say they told the man to drop the knives but he didn’t listen.

That’s when officers say the man went towards them with the knives in his hands. Two officers fired their weapons, striking the man.

He was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead.

Both officers, a 13-year veteran and 3-year veteran were placed on administrative leave.

The man who died has not been publicly identified.

More on WFAA: