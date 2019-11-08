DALLAS — This story has been updated throughout.

At least a dozen police units responded to a shooting call Saturday night in the 2000 block of Las Cruces Lane near Loop 12 in the Piedmont Addition, Dallas police said.

The original shooting call came in at 8:07 p.m., police said. Police confirmed 46-year-old Jose Acosta died of his injuries after being taken to Baylor Hospital.

The suspect is still at large.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Det. Abel Lopez at 214-671-3676 or abel.lopez@dallascityhall.com. Please refer to case #161919-2019.

Crime Stoppers is also offering up to $5,000 for information leading up to an arrest. Crime Stoppers can be reached at 214-373-8477.

