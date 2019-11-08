A Dallas man has been charged with murder after shooting another man in an argument, Dallas police said.

Dallas police arrested 30-year-old Oscar Hurtado Sunday morning after responding to a shooting call around 4:30 a.m. in the 7100 block of Grey Dawn Lane in east Dallas.

Police determined that Hurtado shot and killed 28-year-old Juan Garay after an argument. Once police arrested Hurtado and read him his Miranda rights, he declined to speak with police and was booked into the Dallas jail and charged with murder.

A bond amount has yet to be determined.

