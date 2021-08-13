1 arrested, 2 still at large in connection to fatal triple shooting in Garland, police say

Detectives say they were able to identify two people they believe were involved in the shooting by using surveillance video from the neighborhood.

GARLAND, Texas — One person has been arrested after three people were killed in a Monday night shooting in Garland, police said.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. on the 1300 block of West Kingsley Road.

Police got a shots fired call and went to the scene, where they found the three men shot in a breezeway on the northside of an apartment complex, according to officials. The men were pronounced dead at the scene.

The three men were sitting outside of the apartments when the two shooters showed up and opened fire on them, according to police.

Using surveillance video from the neighborhood, detectives say they were able to identify two people they believe were involved in the shooting.

Maria Fernanda Molina, 25, has been arrested on a capital murder charge in connection to the shooting. She is being held in the Garland jail in lieu of a $1 million bond.

Police allege Jesus Angel Gomez Jr., 19, was also involved and have issued a warrant for his arrest on a capital murder charge.

Officials believe a third person, a man in his late teens to early twenties, is connected to the shooting, as well, and are working to identify him.

Investigators believe the shooting grew out of a dispute between two of the victims and the suspects. One of the victims was not previously involved with the suspects, according to police.

Police are continuing to investigate and are asking for the public's help to find the two remaining suspects.