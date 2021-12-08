Denton City Council passes mask mandate

This news means Denton joins Dallas County in defying Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order that bans local governments from issuing mask mandates.

DENTON, Texas — Denton City Council Thursday night voted to pass a mask mandate that will apply to all city entities, including businesses, schools and city buildings. The mandate will go into effect starting at 12 a.m. Friday, Aug. 13.

The mask ordinance says that masks are required in city-owned buildings and "strongly encouraged" in public.

The 5-2 vote came after a five-hour emergency meeting, according to the Denton Record-Chronicle. Councilmembers Paul Meltzer, Deb Armintor, Alison Maguire, Brian Beck and Vicki Byrd voted for the ordinance, and Denton Mayor Gerard Hudspeth and Councilmember Jesse Davis voted against it, according to the Record-Chronicle.

A spokesperson for the City of Denton said more information will be coming Friday morning.

Read the mask mandate document here.