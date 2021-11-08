Here's how many beds DFW's largest hospitals had available this week, as COVID-19 spikes

While capacities can change by the minute, HHS data gave a snapshot of what North Texas hospitals are facing.

DALLAS — COVID-19 hospitalizations in North Texas surpassed 2,500 this week, continuing to put a strain dwindling capacities and staffing shortages.

And for several large hospitals in the region, their intensive care units are nearing their limit, if they haven't already.

"We are worried not just for our hospital," said Dr. Joseph Chang, chief medical officer for Parkland Hospital in Dallas. "We are worried for all Texans."

Parkland at the beginning of this week had six of its 76 intensive care beds available and 742 of its 748 total beds available. But several other large hospitals in North Texas — including Texas Health Arlington Memorial, Baylor Scott and White All Saints in Fort Worth and JPS in Fort Worth — had no ICU beds available at the beginning of the week.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) tracks capacity levels for all hospitals and medical centers. While capacities can change by the minute, as patients are released or admitted, the HHS data gives a snapshot of what hospitals are facing.

Here's a look at where North Texas' largest hospitals stood, as of Monday, when the most recently available data was updated:

Parkland Hospital

8% ICU beds available, 69/75 occupied; 0.8% total beds available, 742/748 occupied

UT Southwestern

1.1% ICU beds available, 90/91 occupied; 14.23% total beds available, 627/731 occupied

Texas Health Presbyterian

3.45% ICU beds available, 56/58 occupied; 1.64% total beds available, 480/488 occupied

Medical City Dallas

1.76% ICU beds available, 167/170 occupied; 1.89% total beds available, 777/792 occupied

Methodist Charlton Medical Center

6.45% ICU beds available, 29/31 occupied; 7.07% total beds available, 276/297 occupied

Medical City Plano

2.48% ICU beds available, 118/121 occupied; 4.61% total beds available, 497/521 occupied

Texas Health Arlington Memorial

0% ICU beds available, 23/23 occupied; 24.84% total beds available, 242/322 occupied

Medical City Arlington

3.92% ICU beds available, 49/51 occupied; 4.74% total beds available, 362/380 occupied

Texas Health Harris Methodist Fort Worth

11.11% ICU beds available, 80/90 occupied; 3.18% total beds available, 640/661 occupied

Cook Children's Medical Center

5.26% ICU beds available, 36/38 occupied; 5.15% total beds available, 350/369

JPS Fort Worth

0% ICU beds available, 35/35 occupied; 1.15% total beds available, 430/435 occupied

Baylor Scott and White All Saints Fort Worth

0% ICU beds available, 36/36 occupied; 0.68% total beds available, 292/294 occupied

Texas Health Huguley Hospital South Fort Worth

0% ICU beds available, 20/20 occupied; 7.07% total beds available, 171/184 occupied

Medical City Weatherford

0% ICU beds available, 21/21 occupied; 1.33% total beds available, 74/75 occupied

Texas Health Presbyterian Denton