3 people killed in Garland shooting, police say

GARLAND, Texas — Three people were killed in a shooting Monday night in Garland, police said.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. on the 1300 block of West Kingsley Road.

Police got a shots fired call and went to the scene, where they found the 3 victims shot in a breezeway on the northside of an apartment complex, according to officials.

At this time, investigators say they believe the shooting was a targeted attack on at least one of the victims and that at least two shooters were involved.