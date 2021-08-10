3 people killed in Garland shooting, police say

GARLAND, Texas — Three people were killed in a shooting Monday night in Garland, police said.
The shooting happened around 11 p.m. on the 1300 block of West Kingsley Road.
Police got a shots fired call and went to the scene, where they found the 3 victims shot in a breezeway on the northside of an apartment complex, according to officials.
At this time, investigators say they believe the shooting was a targeted attack on at least one of the victims and that at least two shooters were involved.
Officials have not yet released additional information about the shooting but say they will later Tuesday.