COVID-19 updates: Dallas sees uptick in cases for third consecutive day

Dallas County health officials reported 219 new cases and five deaths from COVID-19 Saturday.

For the third day in a row, Dallas County has seen a slight increase in the positive amount of COVID-19 cases.

Dallas County health official announced five more people died from COVID-19.

The victim include a Dallas man in his 20s with no underlying health conditions, a Dallas man in his 50s with underlying health conditions, a Dallas man in his 60s with no underlying health conditions, a Garland man in his 60s with high risk health conditions, and a man in his 70s who was a resident at a long-term care facility in Dallas.

There have been 228 deaths confirmed in Dallas County.

Officials also reported 219 new cases, bringing the countywide total to 10,006 cases since tracking began in March.

“Today’s numbers continue to tick upward, but it’s still too early for the doctors to say it’s a trend or to point to why we’re seeing that modest increase,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said.

Jenkins is encouraging residents to stay home if you can and practice safe social distancing.

Tarrant County reports 5 additional deaths

Saturday afternoon, Tarrant County Public Health announced five more people died from COVID-19.

The deaths include a Fort Worth man in his 80s, two Fort Worth women in their 60s, a Bedford man in his 60s and an Arlington man in his 40s. Officials said all but one had underlying health conditions.

There have now been 165 confirmed deaths from COVID-19 in the county since tracking began in March.

Officials also announced 84 new positive cases Saturday, bringing the countywide total to 5,463 cases.

Collin County reports 19 new cases

Saturday afternoon, Collin County health officials reported 19 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the countywide total to 1,297 cases.

Officials said 921 people have recovered; there are currently 17 people in the hospital and 325 in home isolation.

There have been 34 confirmed deaths in the county since tracking began in March.

Denton County reports one additional death

Denton County health officials reported 28 new positive cases of COVID-19 and one additional death Saturday.

Officials said the victim was a Carrollton man in his 80s, who was previously hospitalized.

There have been 31 confirmed deaths related to COVID-19 in the county.