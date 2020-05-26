Most North Texas districts sticking to online summer school

WFAA reached out to districts to ask about their summer school plans and if there were any decisions made on the fall semester.

On June 1, school districts across the state can reopen to schools for summer schools, but most North Texas school districts are sticking to online classes -- at least for June.

The Texas Education Agency says school systems may prioritize in-person summer school for students with academic gaps, students with disabilities or homeless students.

No more than 11 people can be in an enclosed area at a time, including teachers and students.

The TEA said there shouldn't be assemblies, field trips or other group gatherings.

Some rules apply for recreation activities, including no indoor sports, wind instruments, or choir.

Teachers and staff should self-screen for any symptoms related to COVID-19 and students will be pre-screened by phone for any symptoms before starting in-person classes. Staff shall do the temperature checks of each student.

"Hand sanitizer should also be available in every classroom, and students and teachers should be encouraged to use it frequently," the TEA said. "Students, teachers, and staff should also wash hands or use hand sanitizer after they have touched something another person recently touched."

Allen ISD

Summer school will be held online in June and no final decision has been made for the July session. No changes have been made to the fall semester calendar.

Alvarado ISD

Summer school will be held online. There has been no decision on the July session.

Birdville ISD

Summer classes will be held online. No plans have been finalized for the fall.

Carroll ISD

Carroll ISD summer classes will be held online. Enrollment is up for the district's accelerated courses. The district plans to provide an online summer enrichment program for students free of charge. More information will come at a later date.

Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD

Summer school will be held online. No decision has been made on the 2020-2021 school year.

Cedar Hill ISD

Cedar Hill ISD is holding summer school classes online.

Coppell ISD

Summer school classes will be held online to those who qualify or are invited to register. No decision has been made for the fall semester.

Duncanville ISD

Summer school will be held online in June. The district is efforting in-person classes for July, but it's still tentative, the district said. Fall plans have not been decided.

Ennis ISD

Summer school will be held online for students who need assistance in passing a class or advancing to the next grade. Details for the fall semester are still being finalized. No definite decisions have been made.

Grapevine-Colleyville ISD

The district will have online summer classes.

Highland Park ISD

Summer classes will be held online. The district is still working on plans for next year.

Joshua ISD

Summer classes will be held online. For now, the district plans to open as normal for 2020-2021 school year, which could change if the district receives more guidance from the state. There is a survey available for the community to give feedback regarding virtual learning.

Keene ISD

There will be no summer school for grades Kindergarten through 8th. Grades 9 through 12 will have online summer classes. The district's calendar for next school year has changed, with classes starting Aug. 4 and going into June of next year. There are lengthy breaks incorporated into the calendar in case there are future school shutdowns.

Keller ISD

Summer classes will be held online. The district is still looking at options for the fall.

Krum ISD

The district is surveying parents to gauge interest in summer school. Summer school will be in-person from July 6 to 31, if there are at least 10 students. Middle school and high school students will be provided with online credit recovery courses.

Little Elm ISD

Summer classes will be online.

Mansfield ISD

Summer classes will be online. No decision or timeline has yet been made for the fall.

Midlothian ISD

Summer classes will be online.

Northwest ISD

The district has not decided on a decision for the fall.

Plano ISD

Summer classes will be held online. Fall plans have not been finalized.

Richardson ISD

Summer classes will be online. Discussions continue for the re-opening plan for the fall semester.

Royse City ISD

Summer school will be online. There are no definitive plans for the fall semester.

Weatherford ISD

Summer classes will be held online. "We are monitoring guidelines from the CDC and TEA regarding school for the 2020-2021 school year as we plan for a variety of school scenarios," the district said.