What to expect if you plan to visit zoos and water parks this weekend

Limited capacity and on-site changes could affect your experience.

FORT WORTH, Texas — If you’re planning to visit newly reopened zoos and water parks, you’ll need to be prepared for changes before and after you arrive.

Updates to Gov. Greg Abbott’s COVID-19 orders allowed water parks and zoos to reopen at 25% capacity on Friday.

Buy tickets before you go

Texas zoos and water parks are limited to 25% capacity, so most places are encouraging guests to buy tickets online as early as possible to ensure they can get in.

The Fort Worth Zoo and the Dallas Zoo require advance reservation purchases to get in.

Expect a different experience

Some attractions are screening guests before they can enter, most have social distancing guidelines inside.

Indoor exhibits at the Fort Worth Zoo and the Dallas Zoo will remain closed because of the state’s guidelines.

Other attractions might close certain rides, eating areas or other spaces.

Not all attractions will open right away

Epic Waters indoor water park in Grand Prairie opened May 29.

Hawaiian Falls will open its water parks in its Roanoke, Mansfield and Waco parks Friday, May 29. However, the location in The Colony opens June 4th and in Garland on June 5.

NRH20 announced it would open June 15.

Great Wolf Lodge plans to reopen its waterpark on June 16.

The CDC says most pool water is safe

When used properly, the chemicals found in common pool cleaning products neutralize the coronavirus, according to the CDC. Social distancing is still recommended above the surface of the water and in chairs, tables, eating areas and lines.

Kids Out and About is one resource that might help find information about activities in your area.