What we know about the new Plano H-E-B

PLANO, Texas — A second H-E-B is officially under construction in Collin County. Groundbreaking began Friday at the Plano site for the new H-E-B.
During the groundbreaking ceremony, H-E-B shared additional details on the Plano store, which will be located at the southwest corner of Preston Road and Spring Creek Parkway.
Plano's 111,000-square-foot store is set to open in fall 2022. H-E-B hopes to hire about 425 employees and post the positions online within the coming months, H-E-B said.
It is similar to the Frisco store in that it will also have a full-service pharmacy drive-thru and a True Texas BBQ restaurant with a drive-thru, which was named best barbecue chain in Texas by Texas Monthly and a top barbecue chain in the nation by Thrillist, according to H-E-B.
It will also have a Texas Backyard department, featuring outdoor essentials; H-E-B Curbside pick-up and Home Delivery.
A second H-E-B will be opened in Frisco and a third location was announced this week set for McKinney.
H-E-B said the store will reflect the character of the Plano community and emphasized environmental sustainability with energy-efficient features. The site also features extensive native landscaping and outdoor community space.
Additional store highlights from the news release include:
- Bakery featuring handmade artisan breads, cakes, and in-store made, warm tortillas
- Deli department with expansive cheese selection
- Sushiya offering handmade sushi selections made in-store daily and an Asian grill with rice bowls, teriyaki and more
- H-E-B Meal Simple with fresh, convenient chef-inspired meals prepared in store
- Cooking Connection with live demonstrations and samplings for easy recipes to make at home
- Produce section with large organic and Texas-grown selections
- Meat market with Prime, natural, and organic meats, Wagyu, dry-age beef, and fully cooked options
- Blooms floral department offering online ordering and delivery service
- Large craft beer selection and sampling section
- As the largest wine retailer in Texas, the store will have an extensive wine section with sampling station
- Healthy Living department with bulk food items, sports nutrition products, and supplements
- Large frozen foods selection
- Beauty department with a wide selection of cosmetics and other beauty essentials
- Pet department featuring Heritage Ranch by H-E-B pet food and toys and treats for furry friends' needs
- Household Essentials department with things to set the table, including seasonal disposable plates, bowls, and utensils, and Texas Tough brand value pack with all storage bags in one easy-to-use box
H-E-B also donated $100,000 to community organizations that serve Frisco and Plano. In Plano, H-E-B gifted $10,000 each to Emily’s Place, My Friend’s House, Friday Nite Friends, The Storehouse, and North Texas Performing Arts. H-E-B has also supported more than 100 non-profit organizations and public schools in the DFW Metroplex.