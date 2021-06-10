What we know about the new Plano H-E-B

Like the Frisco store, Plano's store will have a True Texas BBQ restaurant with a drive-thru.

PLANO, Texas — A second H-E-B is officially under construction in Collin County. Groundbreaking began Friday at the Plano site for the new H-E-B.

During the groundbreaking ceremony, H-E-B shared additional details on the Plano store, which will be located at the southwest corner of Preston Road and Spring Creek Parkway.

Plano's 111,000-square-foot store is set to open in fall 2022. H-E-B hopes to hire about 425 employees and post the positions online within the coming months, H-E-B said.

It is similar to the Frisco store in that it will also have a full-service pharmacy drive-thru and a True Texas BBQ restaurant with a drive-thru, which was named best barbecue chain in Texas by Texas Monthly and a top barbecue chain in the nation by Thrillist, according to H-E-B.

It will also have a Texas Backyard department, featuring outdoor essentials; H-E-B Curbside pick-up and Home Delivery.

A second H-E-B will be opened in Frisco and a third location was announced this week set for McKinney.

H-E-B said the store will reflect the character of the Plano community and emphasized environmental sustainability with energy-efficient features. The site also features extensive native landscaping and outdoor community space.

Additional store highlights from the news release include:

Bakery featuring handmade artisan breads, cakes, and in-store made, warm tortillas

Deli department with expansive cheese selection

Sushiya offering handmade sushi selections made in-store daily and an Asian grill with rice bowls, teriyaki and more

H-E-B Meal Simple with fresh, convenient chef-inspired meals prepared in store

Cooking Connection with live demonstrations and samplings for easy recipes to make at home

Produce section with large organic and Texas-grown selections

Meat market with Prime, natural, and organic meats, Wagyu, dry-age beef, and fully cooked options

Blooms floral department offering online ordering and delivery service

Large craft beer selection and sampling section

As the largest wine retailer in Texas, the store will have an extensive wine section with sampling station

Healthy Living department with bulk food items, sports nutrition products, and supplements

Large frozen foods selection

Beauty department with a wide selection of cosmetics and other beauty essentials

Pet department featuring Heritage Ranch by H-E-B pet food and toys and treats for furry friends' needs

Household Essentials department with things to set the table, including seasonal disposable plates, bowls, and utensils, and Texas Tough brand value pack with all storage bags in one easy-to-use box