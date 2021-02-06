What we know about the new Frisco H-E-B

FRISCO, Texas — Construction officially started Thursday on the Frisco site for the new H-E-B.
During a groundbreaking ceremony, H-E-B shared additional details on the store, including that it will have a True Texas BBQ restaurant with a drive-thru and a full-service pharmacy drive-thru.
A second H-E-B will be opened in Plano. The groundbreaking is set for Friday.
The 111,000-square-foot store, set to open in fall 2022, hopes to hire about 425 employees and post the positions online within the coming months, H-E-B said.
The Frisco store, located at Legacy Drive and Main Street, will also have a Texas Backyard department, featuring outdoor essentials; H-E-B Curbside pick-up and Home Delivery.
H-E-B said the store will reflect the character of the Frisco community ad emphasized environmental sustainability with energy-efficient features.
“As an iconic Texas brand, we are thrilled to welcome H-E-B to our great city,” said Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney in a news release. “They say no store does more than H-E-B, and we can’t wait for them to bring their renowned quality products and services to support growing families in Frisco.”
Additional store highlights from the news release include:
- A bakery featuring handmade artisan breads, cakes, and our famous in-store made, warm tortillas
- Deli department with an expansive cheese selection
- Sushiya offers handmade sushi selections made in-store daily and an Asian grill with rice bowls, teriyaki and more
- H-E-B Meal Simple with fresh, convenient chef-inspired meals prepared in store
- Cooking Connection with live demonstrations and samplings for easy recipes to make at home
- Produce section with large organic and Texas-grown selections
- Meat market with Prime, natural, and organic meats, Wagyu, dry-age beef, and fully cooked options
- Blooms floral department, offering online ordering and delivery service
- Large craft beer selection and sampling section
- As the largest wine retailer in Texas, the store will have an extensive wine section with sampling station
- Healthy Living department with bulk food items, sports nutrition products and supplements
- Expansive frozen foods selection
- Beauty department with a wide selection of cosmetics and other beauty essentials
- Pet department featuring Heritage Ranch by H-E-B pet food and fun toys and treats for all your furry friend’s needs
- Household Essentials department with all you need to set your table, including seasonal disposable plates, bowls, and utensils, and Texas Tough brand including the Texas Tough value pack with all your storage bags in one easy-to-use box
H-E-B also donated $100,000 to community organizations that serve Frisco and Plano. In Frisco, H-E-B gifted $10,000 each to VFW Post 8273, Frisco FastPacs, Frisco Family Services, Frisco Arts Foundation, and Boys & Girls Club Frisco. H-E-B has also supported more than 100 non-profit organizations and public schools in the DFW Metroplex.