What we know about the new Frisco H-E-B

FRISCO, Texas — Construction officially started Thursday on the Frisco site for the new H-E-B.

During a groundbreaking ceremony, H-E-B shared additional details on the store, including that it will have a True Texas BBQ restaurant with a drive-thru and a full-service pharmacy drive-thru.

A second H-E-B will be opened in Plano. The groundbreaking is set for Friday.

The 111,000-square-foot store, set to open in fall 2022, hopes to hire about 425 employees and post the positions online within the coming months, H-E-B said.

The Frisco store, located at Legacy Drive and Main Street, will also have a Texas Backyard department, featuring outdoor essentials; H-E-B Curbside pick-up and Home Delivery.

H-E-B said the store will reflect the character of the Frisco community ad emphasized environmental sustainability with energy-efficient features.

“As an iconic Texas brand, we are thrilled to welcome H-E-B to our great city,” said Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney in a news release. “They say no store does more than H-E-B, and we can’t wait for them to bring their renowned quality products and services to support growing families in Frisco.”

Additional store highlights from the news release include:

A bakery featuring handmade artisan breads, cakes, and our famous in-store made, warm tortillas

Deli department with an expansive cheese selection

Sushiya offers handmade sushi selections made in-store daily and an Asian grill with rice bowls, teriyaki and more

H-E-B Meal Simple with fresh, convenient chef-inspired meals prepared in store

Cooking Connection with live demonstrations and samplings for easy recipes to make at home

Produce section with large organic and Texas-grown selections

Meat market with Prime, natural, and organic meats, Wagyu, dry-age beef, and fully cooked options

Blooms floral department, offering online ordering and delivery service

Large craft beer selection and sampling section

As the largest wine retailer in Texas, the store will have an extensive wine section with sampling station

Healthy Living department with bulk food items, sports nutrition products and supplements

Expansive frozen foods selection

Beauty department with a wide selection of cosmetics and other beauty essentials

Pet department featuring Heritage Ranch by H-E-B pet food and fun toys and treats for all your furry friend’s needs

Household Essentials department with all you need to set your table, including seasonal disposable plates, bowls, and utensils, and Texas Tough brand including the Texas Tough value pack with all your storage bags in one easy-to-use box