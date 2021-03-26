H-E-B to break ground this week on new stores in Frisco, Plano

The stores are scheduled to open in fall 2022.

FRISCO, Texas — Note: The video above is from March when the new stores were announced.

Yes, there will be two new H-E-B stores coming to North Texas -- this time in Frisco and Plano. Crews will kick off construction this week.

H-E-B plans to hold groundbreaking ceremonies, which are not open to the public, at each location. The stores are scheduled to open in fall 2022.

The retailer will share updates about the stores to provide information about departments, amenities, services and design to members of the news.

The first groundbreaking is set for Thursday, June 3 at the northeast corner of Legacy Drive and Main Street in Frisco.

The Plano groundbreaking will take place the next day on Friday, June 4 at the southwest corner of Preston Road and Spring Creek Parkway. Specific details about each store will be shared only at their respective groundbreakings.