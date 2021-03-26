It's happening: H-E-B plans to open 2 new stores in Plano, Frisco by fall 2022

H-E-B will break ground on the two new stores this summer. They are scheduled to open in fall 2022.

COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — It's finally happening! Residents in Dallas-Fort Worth, you'll soon be able to shop at H-E-B without having to leave the metroplex.

The Texas-based grocer confirmed Friday that it is bringing two supermarkets to Plano and Frisco. H-E-B will break ground the two new stores this summer. They are scheduled to open in the fall of 2022.

The Frisco store will be located at the northeast corner of Legacy Drive and Main Street. The Plano store will be built at the southwest corner of Preston Road and Spring Creek Parkway, the company said.

"Our two new stores will feature the best of H-E-B with products and services our customers have come to love and expect. We are committed to ensuring these stores are a meaningful addition to the Frisco and Plano communities," said Juan-Carlos Rück, H-E-B Executive Vice President, North West Food/Drug Division.

There are existing H-E-B stores in communities near the Dallas-Fort Worth area, including Burleson, Hudson Oaks, Granbury, and Waxahachie.

Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere released a statement after the big announcement Friday morning that partially reads:

"We are so proud H-E-B chose the City of Excellence to launch their ever-popular grocery concept locally. This flagship store will add to the fabric of our community and that makes us Texan and special. Welcome H-E-B!"

Residents of the Dallas-Fort Worth area also took to Twitter to share their excitement:

Please excuse me for an unrelated post but I just received THE BEST NEWS EVER!!! Brace yourself....#HEB is coming to DFW!!!!!!!!!! And one of them will be less than 5 min from my house!!!!!!!!!!! The world is right again 🥰😉 @HEB — Jaclyn Smith (@MrsSmithRISD) March 26, 2021

It was just announced that @HEB is coming to Frisco about 1.5 miles from my house. It’s about to be on! #cheeseaisle #heb — Jeb Matulich (@junkytrinket) March 26, 2021

DFW friends, HEB is coming your way. 2 stores in Plano and Frisco opening in 2022!! — Zach Koenig (@zach_koenig12) March 26, 2021

THATS A WRAP! Life will never be the same in DFW! Prepare yourselves to literally love your grocery store. @heb



As a kid that grew up in Plano this is super exiting to me. — I Run A Zoo 🐾 (@MananaZoo) March 26, 2021

The Texas company already has several Central Market stores that serve customers in Dallas, Plano, Southlake, and Fort Worth.