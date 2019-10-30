DALLAS — The masses are migrating. Redfin reports a record number of Americans are looking to leave their current cities entirely and find a new metro to call home.

Dallas ranks as the seventh most popular destination in the country among those trading their city for a new one. Los Angeles has the most people trying to uproot so they can transplant in Dallas.

New numbers are in and homes are going like hotcakes in DFW. In the last quarter 29,204 homes sold here, more than anywhere else in Texas.

Prices have edged up as well. The average home here is now $275,501. Higher than most of the state, but we are behind Austin and Midland.

We have a little more than 60 days left in the year. If you haven't used your paid time off, get those requests in.

A Priceline survey finds 44 million of us still have seven or more vacation days left. More than half of workers don't use all their days.

Most common reason: work guilt.

Research shows employees who vacation are more productive, healthier and in one study the workers who took more time off were 30 percent more likely to get a raise.

You should feel guilty if you don't use all your vacation time.

