Nashville's iconic Hattie B's Hot Chicken is coming to Dallas

Hattie B's plans to open its first Texas location in Deep Ellum late next summer.

Hot chicken lovers will be able to get their hands on some iconic Nashville grub next summer, without having to leave Dallas.

Family-owned and Nashville-operated Hattie B's Hot Chicken announced Thursday that it plans to open its first Texas location in late summer 2021.

Hattie B's menu includes hot chicken sandwiches, tenders and wings. It also offers a variety of sides such as crinkle-cut fries, red skin potato salad pimento mac & cheese, and baked beans.

The new restaurant will be located in Deep Ellum at 3000 Main St.

"We want to be in vibrant neighborhoods that bring people from all over the city to enjoy our hot chicken and cold beer and some good times," Nick Bishop Jr., co-founder of Hattie B's, said in a written statement.

Hattie B's will be in a stand-alone building that is about 5,800 square feet large, likely to seat about 200 people, and will include an outdoor patio.

"Deep Ellum continues to evolve as the best restaurant and entertaining district here," said Cal Marsh with Joyride Advisors.

The first Hattie B's Hot Chicken location was opened in August 2012 in Midtown Nashville.

The restaurant now has locations in Alabama, Georgia and Nevada.

"Hattie B's Hot Chicken will be right on Main at the corner of Walton in the heart of the neighborhood with close proximity to downtown and uptown Dallas. People here are going to go crazy for their Nashville hot chicken," Marsh said.