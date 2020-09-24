Missing the State Fair? Get your fix at this Dallas restaurant

Ferris Wheelers is operating a state fair pop-up through the end of October

The State Fair of Texas may have been canceled this year, but that doesn't mean you can't have a state fair experience.

Ferris Wheelers Backyard and BBQ in Dallas is hosting a state fair pop-up now through October 25. It’s called "State Ferris Wheelers."

Owner Cody Hand said when he found out the state fair was canceled he knew he had to do something.

“Look, I’m a huge state fair guy,” he said. “It was like a shot to my soul. We already had the Ferris wheel back here, so it was kind of a no brainer.”

Customers can eat state fair foods such as turkey legs, funnel cakes, burnt end burritos and even a Fletcher’s Corny Dog later this month.

In addition to fried food, there are a handful of carnival games to play and prizes given out to winners -- which, Hand says, are many.

“Yeah, for sure,” he said. “A little 9-year-old walked out with like 13 stuffed animals. I wanted to give him 10 bucks to get some of ‘em back.”

The restaurant’s signature Ferris wheel will also be operating throughout the pop-up.