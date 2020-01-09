Fletcher's partners with Golden Chick to serve corny dogs at restaurants through October

Corny dogs will be available for purchase through Oct. 25 at Golden Chick restaurants in Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas.

Texans and neighboring residents will be able to get a taste of a state fair food favorite without having to leave their car.

Fletcher’s Corny Dogs announced that they have partnered with Golden Chick to serve the tasty treat in not only Texas but Lousiana and Oklahoma as well.

The corny dogs will be served until Oct. 25 at Golden Chick restaurants in all three states.

"The Golden Chick team has been working diligently alongside us to ensure they are providing the same hand-battered, made-to-order product our fans expect," Fletchers said on Facebook.

And for those who want to grab their hands on more State Fair of Texas food staples, a special drive-thru event will be held several weekends in September and October.

Food and photo packages will be sold, which include corny dogs, fries, fried Oreos, cotton candy, and kettle corn.