State Fair of Texas will hold drive-thru event featuring food staples and photos with Big Tex

During the drive-the event, you'll be able to eat a Corny dog and snap a photo with Big Tex, who will be wearing a mask this year.
The state flag and thetallest Ferris wheel in North America, the Texas Star, are shown behind the newly unveiled Big Tex structure, Friday, Sept. 27, 2013, in Dallas. The previous version of Big Tex was destroyed in a blaze on Oct. 19, 2012. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Texans can rejoice a bit because they can still get their state fair fare fix after all. 

For the first time in its 134-year history, the State Fair of Texas has announced a special event called "Big Tex Fair Food Drive-Thru."

Fair organizers say the event will be held in lieu of the annual 24-day exhibition, which was canceled in July. 

The best part is you'll be able to eat your favorite food staples and snap a photo with Big-Tex, all while staying socially distant. 

Tickets go on sale starting at 10 a.m. on Sept. 2 on BigTex.com.

In order to keep everyone safe, fair officials say only a limited number of tickets will be sold for the event. 

A special photo-only weekend will also be held if you want to get a photo with Big Tex, who will be wearing a face mask this year. 

Here's what you need to know about the event: 

  • The special Big Tex photo-only drive-thru experience will be held Sept. 19 and 20. The package for this event costs $25. 
  • Fair food & photo packages are available for these dates: Sept. 25-27; Oct. 2-4; Oct. 9-12; and Oct. 15-18 (excluding Saturday, Oct.10, due to the AT&T Red River Showdown football game).
  • Tickets are limited and will be presold in three entry windows – entry between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., entry between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., and entry between 5 p.m. and 5:45 p.m.
  • Fair officials said the drive-thru shouldn't take longer than one and a half hours once people enter the gate. 
  • Two food and photo packages will be sold, ranging from $65 to $99. Add-on food items such as corny dogs and turkey legs will be available and range from $10 to $24.  

RELATED: State Fair of Texas canceled for 2020 season

For a full list of health and safety protocols for the event, click here.

Organizers say a portion of the proceeds from the event will go to the North Texas Food Bank. 

"While this year has felt anything but ordinary, we look forward to bringing a piece of tradition back to the Lone Star State in an all-new safe, and fun way," fair officials said.

