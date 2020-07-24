State Fair of Texas adds virtual contests students can compete in from home

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the State Fair of Texas has added events and revised its schedule to allow kids to do more from home.

The State Fair of Texas is adding six new events and a new business partner to allow more opportunities for people to compete this year.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the State Fair of Texas announced the fair would be canceled in 2020. In July, fair organizers said they would still hold its 10-day livestock show from Sept. 23 to Oct. 2.

On Friday, The State Fair of Texas added three virtual contests students do online:

Agri-science fair

Public speaking

Job interview

The state fair has also partnered with the Heart O' Texas Fair & Rodeo in Waco and added three more shows:

Youth breeding heifers

Youth prospect steers

Youth purebred breeding gilts

The 2020 State Fair of Texas market week includes market steer, market barrows, market lambs, market goats, and market broilers.

“With the cancellation of the 2020 State Fair of Texas, due to COVID-19, thousands of students who were planning to show at the Fair might not have had the opportunity to exhibit their project animal,” State Fair of Texas Senior Vice President Daryl Real said in a released statement.

Real said Heart O' Texas aligns with the state fair's mission.

The planned shows and contests will comply with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and will adhere to any health and safety orders enacted by local, state or federal agencies.

Everyone attending the livestock show will be required to wear a face mask and social distance. There will also be additional sanitation in high-touch areas.

Heart O' Texas Fair & Rodeo President Wes Allison said even though these two organizations haven't partnered in the past, they both "could not pass up the opportunity" to work together and "give a chance to Texas students to raise money for college."

Last year, $1.3 million in scholarships and prizes were raised on auction day, a fair record. The grand champion market steer sold for $155,000, also a record, in 2019.

To learn more about the 10-day livestock show, you can click here.