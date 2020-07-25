Would you wait for an hour to get a Fletcher's Corny Dog? The beloved state fair business is getting big support in pandemic pivot

The cancellation of the State Fair of Texas has forced the meal on a stick staple to give its business model a facelift.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Fletcher's Corny Dogs makes an estimated 500,000 corny dogs a year during the State Fair of Texas.

That's an average of 20,833 corn dogs for every 24 days the fair is open.

One word came to mind when WFAA's Matt Howerton heard that: "wild."

The beloved business has been set up at the State Fair of Texas for 78 years, a few years after founder Neil Fletcher invented the corny dog.

But in 2020, Fletcher's won't be gracing Texans with its presence at the State Fair of Texas.

That's because the fair has been canceled due to COVID-19.

For Amber Fletcher, Neil Fletcher's granddaughter who now runs the business with her brother, the company's annual earnings were thrown into jeopardy.

Not to mention the livelihood of employees.

"We've been preparing for the state fair for about 10 months," Fletcher said.

"Then it was canceled, and we had to change our business model within a week."

That new model includes Fletcher's wheeling out their catering trucks to areas of North Texas and selling corny dogs.

Those trucks, Fletcher said, were previously just used for smaller events during non-fair time.

Now, they are lifeboats.

"We've been doing the State Fair of Texas for 78 years so we know what to do there," Fletcher said. "So this is a whole new world for us."

It's a pretty simple concept, Fletcher's post where they're going to pop-up in D-FW on their website, and people actually flood to that location.

At the last two events, the wait time to get a corny dog has legitimately been at least an hour. The lines? They stretch and stretch.

"We've had to bring two food trucks to most events because the demand is so high," Fletcher said.

Before the Texas Rangers played their first home game Friday night, Fletcher's set up outside Globe Life Field.

Surprise. Another massive line.

"We think we're catching on!" Fletcher said.

All proof that Texans haven't fallen out of love with something they've known for almost 80 years.

"We're going to go all over D-FW to bring you that Fletcher's fix," Fletcher said.

Take my money.