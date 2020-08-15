Popular Dallas restaurant experiments with State Fair of Texas inspired menu

Turkey Leg Paradise plans to expand its menu, offering fair food favorites like corn dogs, sausage on a stick and funnel cakes.

DALLAS — The State Fair of Texas may be canceled this year, but foodies can still get their fix if they look in the right places.

Some restaurants across North Texas are finding unique ways to modify their menus and offer up fair food favorites.

Turkey Leg Paradise in the 1700 block of S. Lamar Street in Dallas is among businesses working to fill the void for lovers of fair food classics.

"I wanted to be the Baskin Robins of turkey legs,” said Corey Bradley, Jr., owner of Turkey Leg Paradise.

Bradley’s business specializes in smoked turkey legs and uniquely flavored turkey leg dishes that have become popular around town.

"The top seller is the honey glazed lemon pepper,” Bradley said.

The young entrepreneur opened last year. Like other business owners right now, Bradley has been feeling the impact and inconvenience of COVID-19.

"We’re just kind of going with the punches,” Bradley said. “Trying to weather the storm.”

The business owner’s preparing to talk more than turkey. This year, he and his team were hoping to be vendors at the State Fair of Texas. Since the fair won’t be opening due to the pandemic, Turkey Leg Paradise is now planning to offer up a state fair inspired menu.

"It just so happened that when they announced that the fair would not be coming to Texas this year, I just kind of saw it as an opportunity to reach the people, and at least give our locals something that they are used to," said Bradley.

In the coming weeks, Turkey Leg Paradise will be cooking up fair food favorites like sausage on a stick, corn dogs and funnel cakes. The specialty turkey legs will still be available.

Bradley and his team said their motto about the tender turkey legs still stands: "If it doesn’t fall off the bone, it’s free!"