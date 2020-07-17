State Fair of Texas shares plans for 10-day youth livestock show

Organizers said the livestock events will run from Sept. 23 to Oct. 2, and masks and social distancing will be required.

DALLAS — Following an announcement that the State Fair of Texas is canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns, organizers have been working on plans to continue certain events.

On Friday, officials announced how they plan to move forward to the livestock show.

From Sept. 23 to Oct. 2, the State Fair of Texas will hold its youth livestock market events, with the auction slated for the last day, organizers said.

Last year, $1.3 million in scholarships and prizes were raised on auction day, a fair record. The grand champion market steer sold for $155,000, also a record, in 2019.

Market lamb and goat events will take place first, followed by barrows, broilers and steers.

"With our exhibitor’s health and safety as our number one priority, the State Fair will implement all preventive measures recommended by the CDC and other relevant health agencies for these events," a release from organizers said.

The state fair said they would enforce the state mask mandate, social distancing and other health and safety requirements on the grounds and in or around barns.

Organizers warned that the schedule may be adjusted based on any changes to health orders by federal, state or local officials, or if issues arise.

For details related to these shows, visit BigTex.com/Livestock.