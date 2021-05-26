Things to do this Memorial Day weekend in D-FW

Here's what to do this weekend, the unofficial start to summer.

DALLAS — More and more things are returning to normal as our communities get vaccinated, including the return of weekend events! And with the unofficial start of summer upon this weekend with Memorial Day, the staff at WFAA decided it was time to start our weekly event round-ups again.

We'll stick to outdoor or online events for now, since CDC guidance still shows outdoor activities as the safest options, especially for people who are unvaccinated. Click here to see a breakdown of what type of activities are considered most and least safe for both vaccinated and unvaccinated folks.

With that said, most of these events are weather-dependent, so check here for the forecast and radars in your area.

Without further ado, here's what to do this weekend.

Multiple Days

Carry the Load

Remember what Memorial Day is all about and honor our nation's heroes through Carry the Load's Memorial Day March in Dallas. The two-day event is the organization's flagship event to raise money for its services, as well as awareness. Even if you can't make it, you can donate to the cause or participate virtually. Plus, the group encourages all Americans to take a pause at 3 p.m. Monday to remember the fallen.

The event's rally begins at 12 p.m. in Reverchon Park on Sunday and ends at 1:30 p.m. Monday. The rally will have music, speeches, stories and other ceremonies. Click here to find out more.

Cowtown Fair

Looking for some fun entertainment for the whole family this weekend? Look no further than the Cowtown Fair at the Texas Motor Speedway. With carnival rides, games, a petting zoo, fair food and even a thrill show, this event is a crowd-pleaser.

Tickets cost $10 for adults, $5 for youth, seniors and military members. All-day ride passes cost $25 and the event runs through May 30. For more information, click here.

Memorial Day Weekend Backyard Party

Legacy Hall claims their backyard is "bigger than yours," which makes them more qualified to hold a Memorial Day party. We'll hold off on passing backyard judgements, but the music lineup at their Box Garden is sure to entice fans of all genres.

If "beer, BBQ and bands" sounds like a winning combination, head to Plano Friday, Saturday or Sunday for some free entertainment. Click here to see the lineup and showtimes.

National Polka Festival

Put on your dancing shoes and get your kicks out in Ennis this weekend at the National Polka Festival. With a number of different stages, a parade, various vendors and a full schedule of performances and events, there will be plenty to see and do Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

While all the downtown activities in Ennis will be free, tickets to the inside venues vary in price. Kids under 12 are free. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Click here to find out more.

40th Annual Scarborough Renaissance Festival

Want to step back in time? Your last chance to experience the Renaissance in Texas is this weekend. Whatever you want to see, you probably can with 25+ different stages at the fest, with fire whips, acrobats, jousting, birds of prey, cannon drills and historic weapons demos, and of course some musical selections from local bards, plus some truly unique performances and artisan demonstrations.

Travel through time at this Waxahachie spot with daily tickets at $30 for adults and $14 for kids under 13. The annual event runs this Saturday, Sunday and Monday, with hours from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Click here for more information and to get tickets.

Frisco Fair Spring 2021

This fair runs the next two weekends through June 6. Another classic kind of fair, this attraction has something for everyone, with classic carnival rides, games, food, music and contests.

Admission to the fair is free, though it will cost money for the rides, games and food once there. Rides start at $4 and there are a couple dozen to choose from. The fair is open Fridays and Saturdays from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Sundays through Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. To find out more, click here.

75th Charles Schwab Challenge

Got a golf fan in the family? Then head to Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth to catch the last few days of the Charles Schwab Challenge. The tournament runs through Sunday and will be the 75th year Colonial has hosted.

Ticket packages start at $250. Click here to learn more.

The Architect and the Emperor of Assyria

Been wanting to get back to the theater? Well bring something to sit on at the outdoor venue outside the Fort Worth Community Arts Center to catch a show. This outdoor play "encourages audiences to challenge the notions that ethics and justice are undermined by human weakness as the main character imparts the notion of morality in an attempt to 'civilize' the sole inhabitant of a desert island."

Tickets cost $15 and performances will be held Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Click here for more information and to see a full calendar of events.

Spring on The Green at The Kessler

Enjoy live music this Friday and Saturday night at an outdoor stage behind the historic Kessler Theater with their free performance series. Attendees can reserve a picnic table ahead of time and buy food from the theater's neighbor PhD- Pour House Dallas.

Jade Nickol will perform on Friday and Jackson Scribner on Saturday.

To see the full summer lineup, click here.

RedWhite&Tunes {Destiny Studio Spring Showcase}

Party with some music students this Saturday or Sunday in downtown Mansfield as they host live music performances, local vendors and food trucks in celebration of the start of summer. There were will be face painting, bounce houses and lawn games, so the little ones will have plenty to delight in. The event is free to attend and runs from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. each day. For more information, click here.

Isamu Noguchi Digital Exhibit

Close out Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month by enjoying a free virtual showcase of Isamu Noguchi's artwork. The exhibit also touches on the artist and landscape architect's lasting legacy in Fort Worth.

To see the exhibit and learn more about Noguchi, click here.

Farmers Markets

There are plenty of options to choose from this weekend if you want to hit up a local farmers market, but here are to take a look at.

The Shops at Willow Bend Farmers/Artisan Market

Head to Plano to see selections from local farmers and artisans at this weekly market from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday while also getting the chance to check out some cool cars during their Cars and Coffee event this week from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. For more about the market, click here.

White Rock Farmers Market

Looking for a nice little neighborhood farmers market? This spot in East Dallas is run by Good Local Markets near White Rock Lake every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and features fresh, seasonal produce, plus items from ranchers, beekeepers and other local vendors. All sellers produce their goods from within a 150-mile radius of Dallas, so if you want to ensure you eat local, this is a good one to check out. For details, click here.

Lakewood Village Farmers Market

Can't get out to the market above on Saturday? Well, good news for you-- Good Local Markets runs this spot in Lakewood on Sundays, too, so you can still get that locally-sourced seasonal produce and items like farm fresh eggs and local goat cheese from our small businesses. Again, all vendors are from within a 150-mile radius of Dallas, so if you want to ensure you eat local, this is a good one to check out. The market runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekly. For details, click here.

The Clearfork Farmers Market

This market is set up on the riverfront of Trinity Trails, with more than 28 venders every Saturday at The Trailhead at Clearfork. The market is open from 8 a.m. to noon, so you'll want to get there earlier in the day for the best selections. For more information, click here.

Friday

Tejas Brothers

Head out to Arlington to enjoy a free concert on the lawn of the Levitt Pavilion from the Tejas Brothers and opening act Carlos Ramos. Described as "Tex-Mex Honky Tonk," the Brothers' band has been around for years and their music will be sure to have your feet tapping.

The performance starts at 7 p.m. with Ramos and the Brothers will take the stage at 8 p.m. Attendees can bring their own food and drink, along with something to sit on. Click here for more on what you need to know to get your groove on.

Saturday

Saturday Morning Brewery Yoga

Maybe beer along with your yoga on a Saturday morning isn't exactly your thing. But if you're enticed by the prospect of a pint to accompany your sweat sesh, head on over to Westlake Brewing Company in Deep Ellum this Saturday for a free class at 10 a.m. The brewery hosts the free classes outside on its patio weekly. Attendees can book their spot oneline, and should bring their own mat and towel. All levels are welcome.

Click here for details.

Dallas Mimosa Walk

Saturday morning yoga not your thing? That's ok, skip the stretching and visit Deep Ellum later in the afternoon for this mimosa walk between the shop in the entertainment district and its outdoor market. Sip and shop from more than 50 vendors and locations as you amble along. The event runs from 12 to 3:30 p.m. and has several different check-in times attendees can book.

Tickets cost $20 and will get you a souvenir glass, map of locations with mimosa samples and a wristband.

Fiesta Charra 2021

Drive out to Lewisville for an example of a traditional Charreada, a Mexican event much like a rodeo. It's free to attend and billed as family-friendly, with musical performances from the likes La Leyenda, the headlining act. Other parts of the lineup include Ballet Folklorico, Escaramuza Charra, which is described as "a synchronized horse skirmish," a horse dancing show, and even a rodeo comedy show. Plus, the kiddos can ride a pony and parents can participate in a jalapeño-eating contest (if they dare.)

There will be limited parking for the event at the Lewsiville Rodeo Arena, but a shuttle service will bring people to and from the arena. The fun begins at 4 p.m. Click here to learn more.

Le Freak & Sing at Family Night in the Park

Start summer off right at the Farmers Branch Historical Park with a night out for the whole family. With attractions like balloon artists, soccer darts, a petting zoo and even a few rides, the kids will be perfectly entertained at this one (and probably the adults, too, with disco band Le Freak to boogie to).

Attendees can bring in outside food and coolers, but not alcohol. Parking will be available at Metro Square and event will go from 5 to 10:30 p.m. Click here for more.

Lakeside Live Music Series: Luqman Rashada

Enjoy some free tunes this Saturday night from Luqman Rashada on the lawn of The Sound at Cypress Waters' outdoor amphitheater. With six restaurants situated in the area, you can get something to eat before wandering over the lawn with a blanket or chairs in tow. Seating is socially distanced, with painted circles outlined for groups of up to 6 people.

Free parking is available and the show starts at 7 p.m. Want to know more? Click here.

Mexican National Team vs. Iceland

This one's for the soccer fans: watch Mexico take on Iceland at AT&T Stadium in Arlington as the opening match of the team's MexTour, an annual trip around the U.S.

The game starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $40. For more on the game and COVID-19 protocols in place at the stadium, click here.

Our Odyssey: The Pan-African Experience Through Black Arts

The Bandan Koro African Drum & Dance Ensemble will put on a performance exploring Pan-African experiences with racial injustice on Saturday night at the AT&T Performing Arts Center's Strauss Square.

The performers will engage with the audience "about the ongoing plight for justice and equality while reinforcing our collective power to change the future experience," according to the event description. Guests will need to follow the center's mask policy at the outdoor venue and will want to bring a blanket or low chair.

Tickets are $25 for general admission to the 8 p.m. performance, with seating on the lawn first come, first serve.

Movies on the Beach

Loyd Park in Grand Prairie is back to hosting Movies on the Beach this summer, starting with Detective Pikachu this Saturday. The park is located on Joe Pool Lake and movies will begin around 9 p.m. or so, once its dark enough outside.

Attendees will want to bring cash with them to buy any concessions, plus parking will cost $20 a car, though the movie itself is free. To see the full movie lineup and get more information, click here.

Sunday

Brewery Bike Tour de Dallas

Got a bike? Got a love for beer? Well, then join this crew on Sunday for a 10-mile ride to visit some local breweries. While the beer won't be free, the bike ride sure is, and they'll start at 12:45 p.m. at Four Corners Brewing Company before departing at 1 p.m. (don't worry, you get to sample that brewery's offerings at the end of the ride). The ride will hit four different spots, with about 30 minutes to 45 minutes at each. For more information, click here.

Sangria & Art Walk

Check out the latest at the shops of Bishop Arts while sipping on sangria this Sunday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Sangria & Art Walk. With specials to entice customers, murals and sculptures on display and samples of sangria throughout, this event could be a delightful evening activity this weekend.

To get a "tasting vessel," tickets will cost $20 in advance or $25 at the event. You can check-in starting at 2 p.m. and can try the sangria at 10 different spots throughout the district. For more, click here.

Wunder Series: Salsa Sunday

Love to dance? Then head to the rooftop at Te Deseo for a salsa lesson from a professional dancer Sunday night. Then, once you have the moves down, show them off as a DJ takes over for a Latin-inspired set.

This free event kicks off with instruction at 8 p.m. and lasts through the night. Plus, happy hour runs from 5 to 7 p.m., so you can enjoy a few nibbles and drinks before burning up the dance floor. Click here for additional details.

Monday

Lynn Smith Memorial Day Monday Classic Car Show

Check out some hot rods and classic cars this Memorial Day all while supporting a good cause out in Burleson at this car show. Food and drinks will be available for purchase, and parking is expected to go fast, so organizers say to come early. The event's proceeds benefit D & D Rockin’ Rods' Family & Friends Christmas for Kids 2021.

With 60 different awards in categories like "under construction," special interest, late model, rat rod and more, this show probably has a little something for everyone. It costs $20 to register a vehicle, but the event is free to the public and runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday. To find out more, click here.

Memorial Day Sip-N-Swim at the Lorenzo Hotel

Enjoy the hotel's resort-style pool and bar serving up summer cocktails from 12 to 7 p.m. with this Memorial Day pool party. DJs will provide the entertainment from 2 to 7 p.m., and tickets include pool access, free parking, towel service and bottled water. Guests can also buy access to a private cabana or opt for bottle service.

A day pass starts at $50. For more information and to snag a pass, click here.