Bahama Beach Waterpark and The Cove aquatic centers set to open Saturday in Dallas

It's officially waterpark and sprayground season in Dallas. Here are some facilities that plan to open on Memorial Day weekend.

DALLAS — Get ready D-FW! The kickoff to summer break is here and that means several aquatic centers are opening Memorial Day weekend.

Richard Sharnsky, general manager for the Bahama Beach Waterpark, said with the pandemic last year, they were not able to open, "so, everyone’s really just busting at the seams to open," he said. "We're extremely excited."

City officials said Bahama Beach Waterpark has several new attractions this year after $5.9 million in upgrades, including the following:

A 4,000 square-foot lagoon pool with two waterfalls.

Four underwater benches.

Children's sprayground.

42-foot Boomerango slide designed for multiple riders.

Sharnsky gave WFAA a look at some of the new upgrades.

”Our thrill seeking ride is our Boomerango slide, which is a two-person tube ride" with several loops, hurling you toward a wall where you experience zero-gravity, Sharnsky described.

”It’s a nice little place to relax and cool down," he added.

Kennedy Onic, the facility's water safety supervisor said they’re "so ready for the public to come in.”

”I feel like they’ll most enjoy Bermuda," Onic said. "Bermuda is one of the most popular slides. We have a slide that will shoot you straight out. We have one that will toss and turn you. And we have one that’s kind of slow if you’re not ready to pick up the pace.”

Bahama Beach Waterpark and the three Cove aquatic centers will only be open on weekends for the time being.

Two other brand new facilities at Exline and Harry Stone parks, along with aquatic centers at Tietze, Lake Highlands, and Kidd Springs, will open June 5.

Beginning June 19, Bahama Beach Waterpark, community pools, and all eight city aquatic centers will open daily.

Other options for families to spend hot summer days at are the 17 zero-depth spraygrounds across Dallas. These are free and will open for the season Saturday. The spraygrounds are open daily.