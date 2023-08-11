Water lanterns, Jurassic World, toy battle and more: Things to do in DFW this weekend

One last hurrah for the kids before the new school year really ramps up.

DALLAS — Summer's coming to a close, according to the calendar for every school in North Texas (someone tell Mother Nature).

Classes may be back in session for most kids in DFW (or almost back for others), but it's not too late to let the kids have one last hurrah!

If you're not worried about Back-to-School season for whatever reason, I found some stuff for you too.

Here's a look at what's happening this weekend:

Friday, Aug. 11

What better way is there to end Summer 2023 with a bang than joining in a record-holding toy fight!?

Jared's Epic Blaster Battle will be taking over AT&T Stadium from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. It's the current Guinness World Record holder for the Largest Toy Pistol Fight.

For about $35 per person, you can enjoy 15 foam-flinging battles, meet a few Toy Blaster celebs, try out unreleased and prototype Toy Blasters, enter a $1,000 costume, and check out a few exclusive surprises and merch.

The event is BYOB (bring your own Blaster). You're welcome to bring any unmodified Toy Blasters. They can fire non-traditional ammo types. No gel blasters will be allowed.

Think Friday night will only be 15+ themed mini-battles?? Think again! Jared's Epic Blaster Battle packs a huge BLAST... Posted by Jared's Epic Blaster Battle on Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Saturday, Aug. 12

Whether you want to reflect on the summer, manifest a successful school year, or just draw, add your art to the water at Rowlett Community Park.

Tickets to the Water Lantern Festival will get you a floating lantern kit, an LED candle, and a marker to design your lantern however you want. You'll have 30 minutes to do what you want, then the lanterns will be lit and launched in the water from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Until then, you can also enjoy the music, fun, and food trucks starting at 5:30 p.m.

Ticket prices vary between the participant's age and the day you buy the ticket. They help cover the cost of collecting and removing the lanterns after the festival along with cleaning up any trash that was there before the event.

The lanterns are made with rice paper and wood and come with reusable LED candles.

We love seeing all the different lantern designs, dreams, and acts of remembrance that are such an important part of the... Posted by Water Lantern Festival on Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Sunday, Aug. 13

Start the school year with what'll probably be the coolest science experiment of all time!

The Jurassic World Live Tour will be flying into Dallas at the American Airlines Center. Join a team of scientists as they unravel a corrupt plan save a Toodon dinosaur from a terrible fate.

There will be multiple shows throughout the weekend. The shows include a preshow experience where you can get up close for photo ops with some Jurassic World vehicles and dinosaurs.

Tickets start at $25 (before fees) for any explorer 2 and older.

Keep your 👀 peeled for #JurassicWorld dinosaurs! 🦖 Sign up at https://feld.ly/dyyi2e to learn more about #JurassicWorldLiveTour. Posted by Jurassic World Live Tour on Thursday, August 10, 2023

Do you know about any North Texas events happening next weekend (Aug. 18-20)? Email the info to bhawkins@wfaa.com.