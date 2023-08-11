Water lanterns, Jurassic World, toy battle and more: Things to do in DFW this weekend

DALLAS — Summer's coming to a close, according to the calendar for every school in North Texas (someone tell Mother Nature).
Classes may be back in session for most kids in DFW (or almost back for others), but it's not too late to let the kids have one last hurrah!
If you're not worried about Back-to-School season for whatever reason, I found some stuff for you too.
Here's a look at what's happening this weekend:
Friday, Aug. 11
What better way is there to end Summer 2023 with a bang than joining in a record-holding toy fight!?
Jared's Epic Blaster Battle will be taking over AT&T Stadium from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. It's the current Guinness World Record holder for the Largest Toy Pistol Fight.
For about $35 per person, you can enjoy 15 foam-flinging battles, meet a few Toy Blaster celebs, try out unreleased and prototype Toy Blasters, enter a $1,000 costume, and check out a few exclusive surprises and merch.
The event is BYOB (bring your own Blaster). You're welcome to bring any unmodified Toy Blasters. They can fire non-traditional ammo types. No gel blasters will be allowed.
Other events
- CBD-infused dinner (Dallas, every Friday)
- TMNT Turtle Lair (Plano, open through Monday)
- Space Cowboy Rave (Dallas)
- Candlelight Concert: A tribute to Beyoncé (Dallas)
- Foam Wonderland (Arlington)
- Reverse Happy Hour at Taboo Lounge Dallas (every Friday)
- Summer Nights at Terra (Dallas, every Thurs-Sat until Aug 26)
- Sounds of Summer: Silverado Mullet Country Music (The Colony)
- Garland And Beyond Space Exhibit (Mon-Sat until Sept. 2)
- Meow Wolf (Grapevine, everyday)
- Too Hot For Tassels burlesque show (Richardson, 21+)
- Date Night: Sushi-making class (Fort Worth)
- Eminem tribute show (The Colony)
- Meet Me Underground (Dallas)
- Emo Nite (Dallas, 18+)
- Barrel Tasting (Bedford)
- Foreigner: The Historic Farewell tour (Dallas)
- FluidFridays Open Mic (The Colony, monthly)
Saturday, Aug. 12
Whether you want to reflect on the summer, manifest a successful school year, or just draw, add your art to the water at Rowlett Community Park.
Tickets to the Water Lantern Festival will get you a floating lantern kit, an LED candle, and a marker to design your lantern however you want. You'll have 30 minutes to do what you want, then the lanterns will be lit and launched in the water from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Until then, you can also enjoy the music, fun, and food trucks starting at 5:30 p.m.
Ticket prices vary between the participant's age and the day you buy the ticket. They help cover the cost of collecting and removing the lanterns after the festival along with cleaning up any trash that was there before the event.
The lanterns are made with rice paper and wood and come with reusable LED candles.
Other events
- Mesquite Championship Rodeo (every Saturday through Aug. 26)
- Hoedown Brunch at Happiest Hour (Dallas, every Saturday)
- Parents Night Out - Lock-In for kids (Dallas, every Saturday)
- Dallas Wings' Play4Kay Night (Arlington)
- Sounds of Summer: Gary Kyle (The Colony)
- Queen tribute show (Plano)
- Peso Pluma Doble P concert (Irving)
- Jai Wolf: Blue Babu Live (Dallas)
- The Deep End Pool Series (Dallas)
- Luke Combs, George Strait tribute show (The Colony)
- NOLA Bounce, Hip Hop, Trap at Ruins (Dallas)
- Night Brunch @ ESO (Arlington, every Saturday)
- Camp Gladiator (Irving)
- Spice World Drag Brunch (Plano, 21+)
- PRVCY Saturdays (Dallas, every Saturday)
- Blood Rave at Rubber Gloves (Denton)
- Poses on the Plaza (Irving, every Saturday)
- Steak 101 at Local Yocal (McKinney)
- Michael Blackson comedy show (Arlington)
- Tina Turner tribute show (Dallas)
- Morning Brewery Yoga (Dallas, every Saturday)
- DART 40th anniversary block party (Irving)
- AVANCE Latino Street Fest (Dallas)
Sunday, Aug. 13
Start the school year with what'll probably be the coolest science experiment of all time!
The Jurassic World Live Tour will be flying into Dallas at the American Airlines Center. Join a team of scientists as they unravel a corrupt plan save a Toodon dinosaur from a terrible fate.
There will be multiple shows throughout the weekend. The shows include a preshow experience where you can get up close for photo ops with some Jurassic World vehicles and dinosaurs.
Tickets start at $25 (before fees) for any explorer 2 and older.
Other events
- Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Collection (Arlington, open until Sept. 24)
- Brunch at La Neta Cocina y Lounge Dallas (every Sunday)
- Build Your Own Mimosa Bar (Plano, every Sat & Sun until Aug 31)
- Neo Soul Sunday at Lava Cantina (The Colony, every Sunday)
- Texas Rangers watch party (Plano, running until Aug. 31)
- Juno Birch's "The Juno Show" (Dallas)
- Spark! Dallas (every weekend until Aug 27)
- School of Rock Dallas
- Wake-N-Bake Brunch (Richardson, 21+)
- Acoustic Brunch at The Revel Patio Grill (Frisco, every Sat. & Sun.)
- Lola's Local Farmers Market (Fort Worth)
- ACDC tribute show (Dallas)
- Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue w/ Ziggy Marley (Irving)
- Poetry Night at Union Station (Dallas)
- Dog Days at Fort Worth Botanic Garden (Sat. & Sun.)
Do you know about any North Texas events happening next weekend (Aug. 18-20)? Email the info to bhawkins@wfaa.com.
Other things to do in North Texas: