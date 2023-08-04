Ninja Turtle Lair, jet ski races, LGBTQ+ Wedding Expo and more: Things to do in DFW this weekend

Ready or not, here comes August!

DALLAS — Welcome to what's being argued as the "worst month of the year," where the summer feels like it's winding down while the temps continue to heat up.

The heat will continue this weekend, but we have rain chances next week that I'm keeping my fingers crossed for.

Until then, here's a look at what's happening in North Texas:

Friday, Aug. 4

Barbie's marketing team might have some competition rising from the New York sewers.

The Cinemark West Plano theater will have a pop-up experience to celebrate the release of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.

TMNT fans can visit the immersive "Turtle Lair" to play games, take photos, and feel like a part of the turtle team. The pop-up is free for anyone to check out from now until Aug. 14.

Other events

Saturday, Aug. 5

Water, racing and national bragging rights? Who could ask for anything more?

From Thursday through Sunday, Nauti Water Racing will be holding jet ski races for their Central America National Championship.

The Mid-America Water X Finals will be Thursday and Friday, followed by the Central Nationals on Saturday and Sunday.

Late registrations for the races will be open early Friday and Saturday morning. Check the full schedule here.

If you're just looking to watch, it'll be $5.

Other events

Sunday, Aug. 6

The Rainbow Wedding Network is holding a wedding expo to connect wedding-planning couples to local LGBTQ+-welcoming businesses and other couples. That includes officiants, jewelers, travel agents and more.

There will be food and dessert samples and signature cocktails.

Tickets are free, but you have to RSVP in advance.

Other events

Do you know about any North Texas events happening next weekend (Aug. 11-13)? Email the info to bhawkins@wfaa.com.