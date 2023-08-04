Ninja Turtle Lair, jet ski races, LGBTQ+ Wedding Expo and more: Things to do in DFW this weekend

DALLAS — Welcome to what's being argued as the "worst month of the year," where the summer feels like it's winding down while the temps continue to heat up.
The heat will continue this weekend, but we have rain chances next week that I'm keeping my fingers crossed for.
Until then, here's a look at what's happening in North Texas:
Friday, Aug. 4
Barbie's marketing team might have some competition rising from the New York sewers.
The Cinemark West Plano theater will have a pop-up experience to celebrate the release of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.
TMNT fans can visit the immersive "Turtle Lair" to play games, take photos, and feel like a part of the turtle team. The pop-up is free for anyone to check out from now until Aug. 14.
Other events
- Free ice cream (Rockwall, Dallas)
- Rhett Miller with Grady Spencer (Dallas)
- The Book of Mormon (Dallas, all weekend)
- Summer Music Series (Plano, every other Friday)
- Summer Friday Happy Hour at The Rustic (Dallas, every Friday until end of July)
- DirtySnatcha Rave (Dallas)
- Cocktail Camp: Bourbon (Dallas)
- Pippin (Plano)
- Reverse Happy Hour at Taboo Lounge Dallas (every Friday)
- Summer Nights at Terra (Dallas, every Thurs-Sat until Aug 26)
- Dallas Wings: Inspring Women Night (Arlington)
- AC/DC tribute show (Plano)
- Garland And Beyond Space Exhibit (Mon-Sat until Sept. 2)
- Meow Wolf (Grapevine, everyday)
- Taylor Swift Laser Dance Party (Dallas)
- Sounds of Summer: Danny Joseph (The Colony)
- Fuego: A Night of Cumbia & Reggaeton Mixes (Dallas)
- Dallas Blonde Birthday Bash
- Silent Disco (Dallas)
Saturday, Aug. 5
Water, racing and national bragging rights? Who could ask for anything more?
From Thursday through Sunday, Nauti Water Racing will be holding jet ski races for their Central America National Championship.
The Mid-America Water X Finals will be Thursday and Friday, followed by the Central Nationals on Saturday and Sunday.
Late registrations for the races will be open early Friday and Saturday morning. Check the full schedule here.
If you're just looking to watch, it'll be $5.
Other events
- Free ice cream (Mesquite, Dallas)
- Post Malone: If Y'all Weren't Here, I'd Be Crying (Dallas)
- Mesquite Championship Rodeo (every Saturday through Aug. 26)
- Back to School Backpack and School Supply Giveaway (Dallas)
- Hoedown Brunch at Happiest Hour (Dallas, every Saturday)
- National Oyster Day: $3 Oysters at The Finch (Dallas, Grand Prairie)
- Straight Tequila Night (Plano)
- Melting Pot Market: ArtPark (Dallas)
- SWAP CON (Dallas)
- Barbie Bar Crawl in Bishop Arts (Dallas)
- Play Pickleball. Do Good. (Dallas)
- Old School Hip Hop Brunch Buffet & Party (Fort Worth, 21+)
- Arlington ISD Back to School Kickoff
- Back To School Bash (Arlington)
- Night Brunch @ ESO (Arlington)
- DFW Nupes Kookout 2.0 (Arlington)
- Laughs for Kids & Teens (Arlington)
- PRVCY Saturdays (Dallas, every Saturday)
- Military/Veterans Power Networking Brunch (Arlington)
- Poses on the Plaza (Irving, every Saturday)
- Be Our Guest: A Disney DJ Night (Dallas, 18+)
- Saturday Night Lights with the Deux Twins (Dallas)
- Dallas' Original Watermelon Day
Sunday, Aug. 6
The Rainbow Wedding Network is holding a wedding expo to connect wedding-planning couples to local LGBTQ+-welcoming businesses and other couples. That includes officiants, jewelers, travel agents and more.
There will be food and dessert samples and signature cocktails.
Tickets are free, but you have to RSVP in advance.
Other events
- Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Collection (Arlington, open until Sept. 24)
- Brunch at La Neta Cocina y Lounge Dallas (every Sunday)
- Build Your Own Mimosa Bar (Plano, every Sat & Sun until Aug 31)
- Neo Soul Sunday at Lava Cantina (The Colony, every Sunday)
- Texas Rangers watch party (Plano, running until Aug. 31)
- "One Night of Queen" (Dallas)
- Spark! Dallas (every weekend until Aug 27)
- Rooftop Brunch Buffet & Party (Fort Worth)
- Lemonade Cookie Decorating Class (Fort Worth)
- Wigs & Waffles Drag Brunch (Fort Worth)
- Karaoke Sunday at JJs Corner Lounge (Arlington, every Sunday)
- Goat Yoga (Irving)
- Post Malone: If Y'all Weren't Here, I'd Be Crying (Dallas)
Do you know about any North Texas events happening next weekend (Aug. 11-13)? Email the info to bhawkins@wfaa.com.
Other upcoming events: