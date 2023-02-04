Tickets on sale Monday for Taylor Swift museum exhibition in Arlington

The Eras Tour Collection will be will be on display from early June until late September.

ARLINGTON, Texas — NOTE: The video above was uploaded on April 2, 2023.

Arlington ..... are you ready for it? 'Cause you're going to see a lot more Swifties this summer.

The Arlington Museum of Art will have an exclusive art display dedicated to Taylor Swift. News about The Eras Tour Collection came out the same weekend as the singer-songwriter's three back-to-back sold out shows in the city.

The Collection will be on display exclusively in Arlington from June 3 through Sept. 24.

The Museum curated the exhibition from Swift's private collection, featuring original costumes, photographs and concert videos from the different "eras" of her music careers.

Highlights of the Collection include eight of Taylor Swift's costumes worn during her albums "Midnights," "folklore," "Red (Taylor's Version)" and "Fearless (Taylor's Version)."

Tickets will be available to the general public on Monday, April 17, starting at 10 a.m. Keep an eye on the museum's website, because that will be the only place to get them.

Art historian August Jordan Davis of UT Arlington says the Eras Tour Collection will be an experience not only for Swifties and current art lovers, but also for future museum-goers.