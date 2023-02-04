Tickets on sale Monday for Taylor Swift museum exhibition in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Texas — NOTE: The video above was uploaded on April 2, 2023.
Arlington ..... are you ready for it? 'Cause you're going to see a lot more Swifties this summer.
The Arlington Museum of Art will have an exclusive art display dedicated to Taylor Swift. News about The Eras Tour Collection came out the same weekend as the singer-songwriter's three back-to-back sold out shows in the city.
The Collection will be on display exclusively in Arlington from June 3 through Sept. 24.
The Museum curated the exhibition from Swift's private collection, featuring original costumes, photographs and concert videos from the different "eras" of her music careers.
Highlights of the Collection include eight of Taylor Swift's costumes worn during her albums "Midnights," "folklore," "Red (Taylor's Version)" and "Fearless (Taylor's Version)."
Tickets will be available to the general public on Monday, April 17, starting at 10 a.m. Keep an eye on the museum's website, because that will be the only place to get them.
Art historian August Jordan Davis of UT Arlington says the Eras Tour Collection will be an experience not only for Swifties and current art lovers, but also for future museum-goers.
“Taylor Swift is a storyteller who obviously loves exploration,” said Dr. Davis. “From writing and singing to acting and directing, from the changing genres of her musical journey across two decades, to crafting the concepts and characters of her albums and songs, Swift is attuned to experimentation. The variety of eras in Swift’s career shows her dedication to finding new forms of expression and performance that will bring her latest ideas to life.”