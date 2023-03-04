Taylor Swift gifts well-known Arlington crosswalk dancer her hat during sold-out concert

Jaylan Ford, 20, has been dancing in front of The Parks Mall for years and is a diehard 'Swiftie'

ARLINGTON, Texas — Jaylan Ford’s fame comes from his daily performances at the corner of South Cooper Street and Pleasant Ridge Road in Arlington.

“It just became a thing, you know, and then the next day I started dancing and then everybody started to like it,” he said.

His stage is the crosswalks in front of The Parks Mall dancing for hours at a time and spinning signs for businesses to make money.

“This is my hobby but now I get paid for doing it,” he said. “I do this every day, the cold, rain, hot, man I just do it every day.”

Ford has autism, and his family said the rhythm and routine click with him, so the performances are on now in year three. Daily honks and waves from drivers turned into a large social media following, but the local celebrity has an idol of his own.

The common soundtrack to Ford’s dances is Taylor Swift. When the star announced her “Eras Tour” would be coming to AT&T Stadium, community members came together to organize a GoFundMe to get him a ticket.

Ford spent $1,500 to buy a floor seat just a few rows from the stage.

“I’m really thankful,” Ford said. “I’m just really thankful.”

During Sunday’s concert, as Swift played "22," Ford went from excited to enchanted after security got his attention.

“The security guards were like, ‘hey, sir, come here right now,’” he said. “I’m like, ‘am I in trouble? Did I do something?'”

They pulled him past the crowd and a barrier next to the stage where Swift handed him her hat during the sold-out show.

“What ask can I ask for from my favorite idol? Like my favorite singer of all time,” he said. “It’s at home protected, protected, protected at all costs under my blankets. I’m saving that hat with my life.”

Ford’s favorite Swift album is "Lover," but Monday he was working his way through "Midnights."

Ford gets paid for his advertising work but believes his real job is spreading happiness.

“It feels good to be known for something that you like to do,” he said. “No matter what, stay happy, stay positive, keep going.”

Considering his daily positive impact, getting the hat could just be called karma.