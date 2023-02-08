Want some free ice cream? Here's when & where in North Texas

Dealers will give out free ice cream between Wednesday, Aug. 2, to Saturday, Aug. 5.

DALLAS — I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream ... and we scream even louder when it's free.

North Texas Honda Dealers are celebrating National Ice Cream Sandwich Day by bringing around their Helpful Honda ice cream truck for free treats. They're planning to bring hundreds of ice cream sandwiches, bomb pops, fruit bars and more.

From Wednesday, Aug. 2, to Saturday, Aug. 5, there will be 11 chances for you to get your free scoop. Here's when and where

Wednesday

Richardson, Garland, Dallas

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: Richardson Senior Citizen Center, 820 W Arapaho Rd # 100, Richardson, TX 75080

Richardson Senior Citizen Center, 820 W Arapaho Rd # 100, Richardson, TX 75080 12:45 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.: Glenville Park, 500 S Glenville Dr, Richardson, TX 75081

Glenville Park, 500 S Glenville Dr, Richardson, TX 75081 1:45 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.: Friendship Park 12700 Hornbeam Dr, Dallas, TX 75243

Friendship Park 12700 Hornbeam Dr, Dallas, TX 75243 2:45 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.: SUMMER CAMP Discover Camp Garland Building 3121 Forest Ln, Garland, TX

Friday

Rockwall, Dallas

3:30 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.: Harry Myers Park, 815 E Washington St, Rockwall, TX 75087

Harry Myers Park, 815 E Washington St, Rockwall, TX 75087 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.: Windmill Ridge Park 139 Westwood Dr, Rockwall, TX 75032

Windmill Ridge Park 139 Westwood Dr, Rockwall, TX 75032 5:45 p.m. to 7 p.m.: BACK TO SCHOOL BASH Kleberg-Rylie Recreation Center, 1515 Edd Rd, Dallas, TX 75253

Saturday

Mesquite, Dallas

8:15 a.m. to 9 a.m. : City of Mesquite Dog Park 2724 N Town E Blvd, Mesquite, TX 75150

: City of Mesquite Dog Park 2724 N Town E Blvd, Mesquite, TX 75150 9:15 a.m. to 10 a.m.: KidsQuest - DeBusk 1625 Gross Rd, Mesquite, TX 75149

KidsQuest - DeBusk 1625 Gross Rd, Mesquite, TX 75149 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. : Pleasant Oaks Recreation Center, 8701 Greenmound Ave, Dallas, TX 75227

: Pleasant Oaks Recreation Center, 8701 Greenmound Ave, Dallas, TX 75227 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.: Umphress Park, 7611 Umphress Rd, Dallas, TX 75217

The Helpful Honda Free Ice Cream Truck will be travelling across North Texas through the end of August.