Want some free ice cream? Here's when & where in North Texas

DALLAS — I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream ... and we scream even louder when it's free.
North Texas Honda Dealers are celebrating National Ice Cream Sandwich Day by bringing around their Helpful Honda ice cream truck for free treats. They're planning to bring hundreds of ice cream sandwiches, bomb pops, fruit bars and more.
From Wednesday, Aug. 2, to Saturday, Aug. 5, there will be 11 chances for you to get your free scoop. Here's when and where
Wednesday
Richardson, Garland, Dallas
- 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: Richardson Senior Citizen Center, 820 W Arapaho Rd # 100, Richardson, TX 75080
- 12:45 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.: Glenville Park, 500 S Glenville Dr, Richardson, TX 75081
- 1:45 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.: Friendship Park 12700 Hornbeam Dr, Dallas, TX 75243
- 2:45 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.: SUMMER CAMP Discover Camp Garland Building 3121 Forest Ln, Garland, TX
Friday
Rockwall, Dallas
- 3:30 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.: Harry Myers Park, 815 E Washington St, Rockwall, TX 75087
- 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.: Windmill Ridge Park 139 Westwood Dr, Rockwall, TX 75032
- 5:45 p.m. to 7 p.m.: BACK TO SCHOOL BASH Kleberg-Rylie Recreation Center, 1515 Edd Rd, Dallas, TX 75253
Saturday
Mesquite, Dallas
- 8:15 a.m. to 9 a.m.: City of Mesquite Dog Park 2724 N Town E Blvd, Mesquite, TX 75150
- 9:15 a.m. to 10 a.m.: KidsQuest - DeBusk 1625 Gross Rd, Mesquite, TX 75149
- 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.: Pleasant Oaks Recreation Center, 8701 Greenmound Ave, Dallas, TX 75227
- 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.: Umphress Park, 7611 Umphress Rd, Dallas, TX 75217
The Helpful Honda Free Ice Cream Truck will be travelling across North Texas through the end of August.
Other foodie news: