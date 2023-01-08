Portillo's opening restaurant in Fort Worth

The hot dog restaurant chain opened their first North Texas location in The Colony in January and have plans for additional locations in Arlington and Allen.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Portillo's released new information on their new location coming to Fort Worth, their third restaurant the Illinois-based chain is bringing to North Texas.

This news comes after the opening of their first North Texas location in January in the Colony, as well as plans announced for additional locations in Arlington and Allen.

“Since opening our first location in Texas this past January, we have loved serving fans from all across the Dallas-Fort Worth area,” Portillo’s CEO Michael Osanloo said in a statement. “We quickly followed the successful opening of our restaurant in The Colony by announcing plans to open restaurants in Allen and Arlington, and are thrilled to share additional plans to further expand into the DFW area. We can’t wait to bring our unrivaled Chicago street food to even more fans and newcomers in Fort Worth.”

The Fort Worth location will be located in the North City Development, which is on North Tarrant Parkway between Highway I-35 and Highway 287. It will feature a garage-style design and have seating for 180 guests inside, as well as 50 on an outdoor patio. The 7,800 square-foot restaurant will also have double drive-thru lanes.

Guests can expect the hot dog restaurant chain's signature items like Italian beef sandwiches, Chicago-style hot dogs and char-grilled burgers.

Portillo's will begin hiring for managers and shift leads soon. Anyone interested in applying can find more information on their website here.

For a chance to attend a free sneak peek training meal before the Fort Worth location officially opens, fans can sign up at Portillos.com/FortWorth.