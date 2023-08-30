The Jonas Brothers are coming back to Texas! Here's where and when

The Texas raised trio will make four stops in the state for "THE TOUR."

TEXAS, USA — The Jonas Brothers are coming back to Texas! This time, there's more than one show and there are no secrets (at least from their end).

The Texas-raised band of brothers just announced that they are going on tour starting in August.

"FIVE ALBUMS. ONE NIGHT. THE TOUR" says it all: The Jonas Brothers will perform five albums every night for all 35 shows, including four in their home state.

The first show will be in Arlington, close to their old Westlake stomping grounds.

Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers, was teasing a special announcement this week. It turns out that they'll be having the Jonas Brothers on Wednesday, August 30.

.@JonasBrothers are you ready for some more @Rangers BP?⁠

⁠

The Jonas Brothers will take the stage at the Globe Life Field - home of the Texas Rangers - on 8/30. Register NOW for verified fan!



You can register NOW for verified fan!



🔗: https://t.co/bP95MN4fbN#StraightUpTX pic.twitter.com/5gUiUIt1S8 — Globe Life Field (@GlobeLifeField) May 2, 2023

The Jonas Brothers will have Austin burning up at the Moody Center. The venue announced that they'll be there on Sunday, Sept. 3.

Houston, don't get jealous! The group will be at the Toyota Center on Saturday, Oct. 7.

JUST ANNOUNCED ✨ Jonas Brothers. FIVE ALBUMS. ONE NIGHT. Coming to Austin on September 3! Register NOW for access to tickets through Verified Fan: https://verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/jonasbrothers Registration ends Sat, May 6 at 11pm CT. Posted by Moody Center ATX on Tuesday, May 2, 2023

The ticket process will be just like what the Jonas Brothers did for their secret shows in April. They're available for registration from now until Saturday, May 6, at 10:59 p.m. CST.

First, you have to have to have a Ticketmaster account to register for the tickets. Once you register, fans will be selected lottery-style to get access codes.

Those fans will use those codes to get put in a waiting line for a chance to get a ticket. Anyone who doesn't get a code will be waitlisted and can get any leftover tickets.

Citi and Verizon will also have presales starting on May 10 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets will then be up for public sale on Friday, May 12, at 10 a.m. on the Jonas Brothers website.

