The Jonas Brothers are performing a 'secret show' somewhere in North Texas this month

The Texas-raised band of brothers will be in town on April 26. Where they're performing is still a mystery.

TEXAS, USA — The Jonas Brothers just announced three secret shows that are set to go on in less than two weeks.

The not-so-secret parts of the the shows are the dates and towns that they will be in.

The North Texas-raised trio will be in the Dallas-Fort Worth area next Wednesday, April 26. That will be in between their shows in Los Angeles and Baltimore

The actual "secrets" of the secret of the shows are the venue, because they have not publicly announced where they will be performing for any of their shows.

Live Nation says the concerts will be intimate and the group will give more details in the next few days.

Tickets are available for registration from now until Thursday, April 20, at 12 p.m. CST.

Registering for tickets DOES NOT guarantee that you will get a ticket. Instead, the Joe Bros are taking a page from Beyoncé's book.

First, you have to have to have a Ticketmaster account to register for the tickets. Once you register, fans will be selected lottery-style to get access codes. Again, not everyone who registers will be guaranteed a ticket.

Those who are picked will get an email with a unique access code. Those fans will use those codes to get put in a waiting line for a chance to get a ticket.