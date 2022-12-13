DFW weather updates: After multiple confirmed tornadoes, all active warnings across North Texas have expired

WFAA is keeping an eye on severe weather and its impact on the roads and flights.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — A line of severe weather moved eastward across North Texas on Tuesday morning. At some point or another, most of the Dallas-Fort Worth region fell under a tornado warning.

Following multiple confirmed tornadoes, however, all active warnings across North Texas have expired as of 10:45 a.m.

We're tracking damage brought by the storms and news relating to their impact.

Our weather team has been covering this live since 5 a.m.

LIVE RADAR HERE:

At least three tornadoes were seen along the front edge of the storms as they approach the Metroplex on Tuesday morning.

A tornado has been confirmed in the River Oaks area in Tarrant County. It's reported to have been moving at 30 mph.

Twitter user Erik Fox posted a video of the tornado. Fort Worth Star Telegram senior editor Matt Leclercq also tweeted video of sirens downtown.

Tornado sirens in downtown Fort Worth 🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/cyRc2bh3Gt — Matt Leclercq (@Matt_Leclercq) December 13, 2022

At around 6 a.m., a tornado was confirmed between Eastland and Erath counties. It was reported southeast of Ranger and moving northeast at about 40 mph.

An additional tornado has also been observed near Brock in Parker County, where the storm also included pea-sized hail.

This is an observed, confirmed tornado. https://t.co/mcO9Yj0VOg — Mariel Ruiz (@marielruizwx) December 13, 2022

A home is also reportedly destroyed just south of Decatur as part of a rotation seen on radar near Wise County.

Rotation is near HWY 114 south of Decatur and moving NE. It'll move just south of Slidell. #wfaaweather #iamup pic.twitter.com/tcQviTfE2j — Mariel Ruiz (@marielruizwx) December 13, 2022

Decatur resident Michael Lopez shares the below video he shot of the storm passing through his neighborhood in Wise County, located about three to five miles south of Downtown Decatur. Lopez said his neighbor's home was "completely destroyed."

There are also multiple reports of damage in Grapevine, where multiple prominent commercial buildings were damaged and at least five people were injured as a result of the storm.

VIDEO: An impressive video of the Grapevine tornado from a business next door to the Sam's Club. Thanks to Michael Rink for the video. pic.twitter.com/T79eTsDdbO — DFW Scanner (@DFWscanner) December 13, 2022

Live Radar

Follow along with multiple live radar feeds from across North Texas at wfaa.com/radar.

Traffic

Check real-time traffic conditions at wfaa.com/traffic.

Schools impacted

Grapevine-Colleyville ISD

Grapevine Middle School had to evacuate students from the building due to roof damage and a water leak. They were taken to First United Methodist Church for parents to pick them up. ID is required before parents can pick up their child.

Cannon and Dove Elementary Schools will release at noon for parents to pick up their kids. Students that can't be picked up will remain on campus with staff.

Other school districts

Blue Ridge ISD: We are beginning to release all bus routes that are accessible at the time time. If we have a student whose home is unable to be accessed by a bus, parents will be contacted as soon as possible.

Eagle Mountain Saginaw ISD: All students and staff are moving to shelter protocol as a precaution while severe weather is in the area. Students arriving to campus will be welcomed and escorted to campus shelter areas as a proactive safety measure. Classes will resume once the severe weather passes.

Lake Worth ISD: Students will not be counted tardy today. Please stay safe!

HEB ISD: Students should shelter in place until sirens are no longer sounding.

Carroll ISD: All campuses are going into SHELTER at this time. Buses that were still on their routes have returned to the nearest campus so students can shelter. Please stay clear of the campuses while we wait for further updates from Emergency Management.

Check your flight status

Arrivals | Departures at Dallas-Fort Worth International

Arrivals | Departures at Dallas Love Field

The "Shelter in Place" at DFW Airport has been cleared as of 9:05 a.m. Multiple people like Jacque Koch posted videos on Instagram of themselves taking shelter.

Shaundra Bevins told WFAA that the group she was with were moved to a stairwell for about 30 minutes.

Power outages

Track any power outages from Oncor here.