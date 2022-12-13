DFW weather updates: Much of North Texas under tornado watch through 11 a.m.; multiple tornadoes confirmed already in region

WFAA is keeping an eye on severe weather and its impact on the roads and flights.

DALLAS — As expected, a line of storms with the potential for severe weather is moving eastward across North Texas on Tuesday morning.

Much of North Texas is currently under a tornado watch through 11 a.m.

A tornado warning is now in effect for Tarrant County until 8:45 a.m.

The following counties are under tornado warnings until 8:15 a.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Parker County until 8:45 a.m.

Palo Pinto county was under a tornado warning through 7 30 a.m. Denton and Wise counties were under a tornado warning until 7:45 a.m. Earlier, Eastland County was under a severe thunderstorm through 6 a.m.

LIVE COVERAGE HERE:

At least three tornadoes have been seen along the front edge of the storms as they approach the Metroplex on Tuesday morning.

WFAA meteorologist Kyle Roberts reported a tornado happening in Northern Tarrant County near Lake Worth and River Oak.

There’s a tornado happening in northern Tarrant County near Lake Worth and River Oaks right now. It’s moving east toward I35W.



Tune into @wfaa for the latest! pic.twitter.com/RMX7Uco97o — Kyle Roberts (@KyleWeather) December 13, 2022

At around 6 a.m., a tornado was confirmed between Eastland and Erath counties. It was reported southeast of Ranger and moving northeast at about 40 mph.

An additional tornado has also been observed near Brock in Parker County, where the storm also included pea-sized hail.

This is an observed, confirmed tornado. https://t.co/mcO9Yj0VOg — Mariel Ruiz (@marielruizwx) December 13, 2022

A home is also reportedly destroyed just south of Decatur as part of a rotation seen on radar near Wise County.

Rotation is near HWY 114 south of Decatur and moving NE. It'll move just south of Slidell. #wfaaweather #iamup pic.twitter.com/tcQviTfE2j — Mariel Ruiz (@marielruizwx) December 13, 2022

Live Radar

Follow along with multiple live radar feeds from across North Texas at wfaa.com/radar.

Traffic

Check real-time traffic conditions at wfaa.com/traffic.

Schools impacted

Eagle Mountain Saginaw ISD: All students and staff are moving to shelter protocol as a precaution while severe weather is in the area. Students arriving to campus will be welcomed and escorted to campus shelter areas as a proactive safety measure. Classes will resume once the severe weather passes.

Lake Worth ISD: Students will not be counted tardy today. Please stay safe!

Check your flight status

Arrivals | Departures at Dallas-Fort Worth International

Arrivals | Departures at Dallas Love Field

From DFW Airport: Due to severe weather conditions, ramps are currently closed at DFW to protect passengers and staff.

All incoming flights to DFW are staying put in their origin cities until further notice.

Power outages