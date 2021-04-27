Westbound Highway 121 shut down after major wreck, Fort Worth police say

Authorities are advising drivers to expect a 'lengthy delay.'

FORT WORTH, Texas — The westbound lanes of State Highway 121 have been shut down due to a major crash, Fort Worth police said Tuesday afternoon.

The closure happened around noon Tuesday at Beach Street.

Authorities are advising drivers to expect a "lengthy delay" and say those who can should seek an alternate route.

