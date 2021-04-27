x
Westbound Highway 121 shut down after major wreck, Fort Worth police say

Authorities are advising drivers to expect a 'lengthy delay.'
Credit: TxDOT

FORT WORTH, Texas — The westbound lanes of State Highway 121 have been shut down due to a major crash, Fort Worth police said Tuesday afternoon.

The closure happened around noon Tuesday at Beach Street. 

Authorities are advising drivers to expect a "lengthy delay" and say those who can should seek an alternate route. 

To check current traffic conditions across Dallas-Fort Worth, click here. 

This is a developing story. Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

