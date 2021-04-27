2 children found safe after car stolen overnight from Dallas gas station, police say

Authorities said the children, ages 7 and 10, were found safe after the suspect dropped them off at a hotel. No one has been arrested at this time.

DALLAS — Police said two children were found safe after a car was taken from a gas station overnight in Dallas. The suspect who took the car still remains at large, according to officials.

It happened around 12:20 a.m., when a 25-year-old woman left her two children, ages 10 and 7, in an unlocked vehicle while she went to pay for gas at the Chevron Gas Station at 3306 Al Lipscomb Way, police said.

Investigators said a person got into the woman's vehicle and drove off with the children inside. About 30 minutes later, around 12:50 a.m., an employee at a nearby hotel located in the 9000 block of Vantage Way called 911 and said the children had been dropped off at the location.

Dallas police said children were not hurt and no one has been arrested in connection with the incident. Authorities have not released any other details at this time.