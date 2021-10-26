1 dead in crash that shut down westbound I-30 in Royse City, officials say

The crash happened on I-30 near the exits to Circle Drive and Erby Campbell Boulevard.

ROYSE CITY, Texas — A truck driver died in a crash that shut down the westbound lanes of Interstate 30 in Royse City on Tuesday morning, officials said.

The westbound lanes were still shut down early Tuesday afternoon, according to the Rockwall County Office of Emergency Management.

Police said the crash happened when traffic was slowed down along I-30 and a semi-truck driver rear-ended another semi-truck, which then crashed into a car. The collision badly damaged the driver's cab, and the driver died at the scene, police said.

The driver who was rear-ended was not injured, though the driver's trailer had its back axle knocked out in the crash.

People inside of the car that was rear-ended at the end of the crash were taken to a hospital, but their conditions were unknown.

Police are still investigating the crash.

Traffic cameras from the Texas Department of Transportation showed at least two semi-trucks involved in the crash, with one having severe damage to the cab of the truck. Firefighters and other first responders had the westbound lanes of the highway blocked, diverting drivers to the frontage road.